539 West 66th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Tallulah-North Shore
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE FAMILY HOME From l-10, north on l-95, East on Edgewood, Right on Lorain, Right on 66th Street, property on right. 3 bed 1 ba home RRWD with large fenced yard, Security dep $1100, available now, will accept voucher (PM hs)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 539 66TH ST have any available units?
539 66TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.