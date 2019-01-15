All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

539 West 66th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE FAMILY HOME From l-10, north on l-95, East on Edgewood, Right on Lorain, Right on 66th Street, property on right. 3 bed 1 ba home RRWD with large fenced yard, Security dep $1100, available now, will accept voucher (PM hs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 66TH ST have any available units?
539 66TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 66TH ST have?
Some of 539 66TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 66TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
539 66TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 66TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 539 66TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 539 66TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 539 66TH ST offers parking.
Does 539 66TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 66TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 66TH ST have a pool?
No, 539 66TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 539 66TH ST have accessible units?
No, 539 66TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 539 66TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 66TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

