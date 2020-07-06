Lg. corner lot with a pool, 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Formal living and Dinning room plus family room with fireplace, eat in kit. walk in closet, ceiling fans, screened Lanal, in ground pool with service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5375 SIDESADDLE DR have any available units?
5375 SIDESADDLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.