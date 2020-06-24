Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
535 E 61st St
535 East 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
535 East 61st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Original hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom with an additional bathroom added to the master bedroom, and a two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 535 E 61st St have any available units?
535 E 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 535 E 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
535 E 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 E 61st St pet-friendly?
No, 535 E 61st St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 535 E 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 535 E 61st St offers parking.
Does 535 E 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 E 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 E 61st St have a pool?
No, 535 E 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 535 E 61st St have accessible units?
No, 535 E 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 E 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 E 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 E 61st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 E 61st St does not have units with air conditioning.
