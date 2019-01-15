All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5341 TEQUESTA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5341 TEQUESTA CT

5341 Tequesta Court · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Tequesta Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have any available units?
5341 TEQUESTA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have?
Some of 5341 TEQUESTA CT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 TEQUESTA CT currently offering any rent specials?
5341 TEQUESTA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 TEQUESTA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 TEQUESTA CT is pet friendly.
Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT offer parking?
Yes, 5341 TEQUESTA CT does offer parking.
Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 TEQUESTA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have a pool?
No, 5341 TEQUESTA CT does not have a pool.
Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have accessible units?
No, 5341 TEQUESTA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 TEQUESTA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 TEQUESTA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
