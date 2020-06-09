All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:40 PM

5335 Whitney Street

5335 Whitney Street · (904) 295-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5335 Whitney Street, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
All Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath just minutes to the River! Home is located off Merrill Rd in the University Park neighborhood. Large floor plan spacious rooms and over 2,000 sq ft. Separate living and dining room with bonus eat in nook in kitchen. Kitchen has bright white cabinets and beautiful ceramic tile. Eat in nook overlooks the private backyard and has glass door leading out to the relaxing back patio and deck. Large, tiled living room also has glass french doors that lead out the patio. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a connected master bath with stand up shower. Other 2 rooms are spacious with ample amount of closet space and share a full bath with shower / tub combo. Seperate laundry room and a 2 car garage. Close to Jacksonville University and minutes to the River.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Whitney Street have any available units?
5335 Whitney Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Whitney Street have?
Some of 5335 Whitney Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Whitney Street currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Whitney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Whitney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Whitney Street is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Whitney Street offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Whitney Street does offer parking.
Does 5335 Whitney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Whitney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Whitney Street have a pool?
No, 5335 Whitney Street does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Whitney Street have accessible units?
No, 5335 Whitney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Whitney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Whitney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
