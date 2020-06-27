Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM
5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR
5332 John Reynolds Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5332 John Reynolds Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME ON THE MARSH WITH RIVER VIEW, LOVELY LOFT, WET BAR, PATIO. SIT OUT ON THE WOOD DECK AND ENJOY A PEACEFUL AFTERNOON OR EVENING. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have any available units?
5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have?
Some of 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR offer parking?
No, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR does not offer parking.
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have a pool?
No, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR does not have a pool.
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have accessible units?
No, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 JOHN REYNOLDS DR has units with dishwashers.
