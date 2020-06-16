All apartments in Jacksonville
5332 Commonwealth Ave

5332 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Paxon

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d3879a0a0 ---- Welcome home to this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Features Brand new kitchen cabinets and appliances, vinyl plank flooring, tile shower, ceiling fans in all the rooms, and washer and dryer hook-ups. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
5332 Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 5332 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5332 Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 5332 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 5332 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 5332 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
