5320 Tequesta Ct.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Ortega Westside 4 bedroom 2/bath, carpet through out, his and her closets, ceiling fans, pantry in kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, nice size yard, central heat and air, off street parking, within minutes of NAS, restaurants and shopping. No pets over 35 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. This is not a mobile home.

Please contact Wanda with Allure Total Property Management for a viewing appointment. 904.614.2303

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127941

