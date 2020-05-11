All apartments in Jacksonville
5320 Tequesta Ct.

5320 Tequesta Court
Location

5320 Tequesta Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

4 Bedroom House - Property Id: 127941

Ortega Westside 4 bedroom 2/bath, carpet through out, his and her closets, ceiling fans, pantry in kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, nice size yard, central heat and air, off street parking, within minutes of NAS, restaurants and shopping. No pets over 35 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. This is not a mobile home.
Please contact Wanda with Allure Total Property Management for a viewing appointment. 904.614.2303
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127941
Property Id 127941

(RLNE4942536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
