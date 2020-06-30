All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:25 PM

5317 San Juan Avenue

5317 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5317 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Come check out this beautiful home. Section 8/Hud Accepted. Refrigerator does not come with home.

Area Schools
PK-5: Bayview Elementary School
6-8: Lake Shore Middle School
9-12: Robert E. Lee High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
5317 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 5317 San Juan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5317 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5317 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5317 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5317 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

