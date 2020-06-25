All apartments in Jacksonville
5315 Newcombe Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5315 Newcombe Rd

5315 Newcombe Road · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Newcombe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 196044

CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-0566.EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196044
Property Id 196044

(RLNE5509844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Newcombe Rd have any available units?
5315 Newcombe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Newcombe Rd have?
Some of 5315 Newcombe Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Newcombe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Newcombe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Newcombe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Newcombe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Newcombe Rd offer parking?
No, 5315 Newcombe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Newcombe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Newcombe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Newcombe Rd have a pool?
No, 5315 Newcombe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Newcombe Rd have accessible units?
No, 5315 Newcombe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Newcombe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Newcombe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
