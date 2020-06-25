5315 Newcombe Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 196044



CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-0566.EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!

This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)



WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196044

Property Id 196044



(RLNE5509844)