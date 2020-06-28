531 West 49th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Brentwood
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC 531 W 49TH ST - Property Id: 39614
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified) This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $800.00 and deposit $800.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39614 Property Id 39614
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
