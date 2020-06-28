Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC 531 W 49TH ST - Property Id: 39614



CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)

This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $800.00 and deposit $800.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)



Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)

Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39614

Property Id 39614



(RLNE5387737)