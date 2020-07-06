All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:24 AM

531 Mandalay Road

531 Mandalay Road · No Longer Available
Location

531 Mandalay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Availability subject to change, Please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 3/13/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Mandalay Road have any available units?
531 Mandalay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 531 Mandalay Road currently offering any rent specials?
531 Mandalay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Mandalay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Mandalay Road is pet friendly.
Does 531 Mandalay Road offer parking?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not offer parking.
Does 531 Mandalay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Mandalay Road have a pool?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not have a pool.
Does 531 Mandalay Road have accessible units?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Mandalay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Mandalay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Mandalay Road does not have units with air conditioning.

