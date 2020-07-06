Rent Calculator
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM
529 ALDER ST
529 Alder St
No Longer Available
529 Alder St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious bungalow features living room, separate dining room, large eat in kitchen and interior laundry room. Freshly painted interior, hard wood floors and fenced rear yard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 ALDER ST have any available units?
529 ALDER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 529 ALDER ST have?
Some of 529 ALDER ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 529 ALDER ST currently offering any rent specials?
529 ALDER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 ALDER ST pet-friendly?
No, 529 ALDER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 529 ALDER ST offer parking?
Yes, 529 ALDER ST offers parking.
Does 529 ALDER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 ALDER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 ALDER ST have a pool?
No, 529 ALDER ST does not have a pool.
Does 529 ALDER ST have accessible units?
No, 529 ALDER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 529 ALDER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 ALDER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
