5262 Magnolia Cir N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful updated home in quiet Arlington Park just a short walk to St. John's River. This charming ranch style home features 3 beds, 1 bath with a bonus Florida room! Bright Large kitchen with newer black appliances overlooks a spacious private fenced in yard! Stunning Parquet floors in living areas, tiled kitchen and brand new carpet in the bedrooms and Florida room. Freshly Painted inside & out, this home is move in ready!

NON SMOKERS ONLY. Pets with landlord approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Property managers are local - So we are quick to respond to our tenants' needs.

Security deposit is 1 month's rent. There is a $45 application fee. Tenants are responsible for all utility bills.

Qualifications:

- No evictions or felonies in the past 5 years

- Make 3 times the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)

- Provide 2 previous landlord contact information *unless you are a previous homeowner

If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing!