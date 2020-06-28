5262 Magnolia Cir N

Amenities
Beautiful updated home in quiet Arlington Park just a short walk to St. John's River. This charming ranch style home features 3 beds, 1 bath with a bonus Florida room! Bright Large kitchen with newer black appliances overlooks a spacious private fenced in yard! Stunning Parquet floors in living areas, tiled kitchen and brand new carpet in the bedrooms and Florida room. Freshly Painted inside & out, this home is move in ready!
NON SMOKERS ONLY. Pets with landlord approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Property managers are local - So we are quick to respond to our tenants' needs.
Security deposit is 1 month's rent. There is a $45 application fee. Tenants are responsible for all utility bills.
Qualifications:
- No evictions or felonies in the past 5 years
- Make 3 times the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)
- Provide 2 previous landlord contact information *unless you are a previous homeowner
If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing!