Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

5262 Magnolia Cir N

5262 Magnolia Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

5262 Magnolia Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

Beautiful updated home in quiet Arlington Park just a short walk to St. John's River. This charming ranch style home features 3 beds, 1 bath with a bonus Florida room! Bright Large kitchen with newer black appliances overlooks a spacious private fenced in yard! Stunning Parquet floors in living areas, tiled kitchen and brand new carpet in the bedrooms and Florida room. Freshly Painted inside & out, this home is move in ready!
NON SMOKERS ONLY. Pets with landlord approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Property managers are local - So we are quick to respond to our tenants' needs.
Security deposit is 1 month's rent. There is a $45 application fee. Tenants are responsible for all utility bills.
Qualifications:
- No evictions or felonies in the past 5 years
- Make 3 times the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)
- Provide 2 previous landlord contact information *unless you are a previous homeowner
If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have any available units?
5262 Magnolia Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have?
Some of 5262 Magnolia Cir N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5262 Magnolia Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
5262 Magnolia Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5262 Magnolia Cir N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5262 Magnolia Cir N is pet friendly.
Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 5262 Magnolia Cir N offers parking.
Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5262 Magnolia Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have a pool?
No, 5262 Magnolia Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have accessible units?
No, 5262 Magnolia Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 5262 Magnolia Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5262 Magnolia Cir N has units with dishwashers.
