Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

5257 ATTLEBORO ST

5257 Attleboro Street · No Longer Available
Location

5257 Attleboro Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Well maintained cottage in the heart of Roosevelt Gardens. Beautiful wood floors, office/den has ceramic tile floor, remodeled kitchen and bath. Fenced yard. Don't miss this wonderful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have any available units?
5257 ATTLEBORO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have?
Some of 5257 ATTLEBORO ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 ATTLEBORO ST currently offering any rent specials?
5257 ATTLEBORO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 ATTLEBORO ST pet-friendly?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST offer parking?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST does not offer parking.
Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have a pool?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST does not have a pool.
Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have accessible units?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 ATTLEBORO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 ATTLEBORO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
