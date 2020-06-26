Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large fenced yard and storage shed located on a corner lot. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home with large windows. Come see the attractive home today! Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5248 Bunche Drive have any available units?
5248 Bunche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.