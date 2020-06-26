All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5248 Bunche Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5248 Bunche Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

5248 Bunche Drive

5248 Bunche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5248 Bunche Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large fenced yard and storage shed located on a corner lot. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home with large windows. Come see the attractive home today! Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Bunche Drive have any available units?
5248 Bunche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Bunche Drive have?
Some of 5248 Bunche Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Bunche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Bunche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Bunche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5248 Bunche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5248 Bunche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5248 Bunche Drive offers parking.
Does 5248 Bunche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 Bunche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Bunche Drive have a pool?
No, 5248 Bunche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Bunche Drive have accessible units?
No, 5248 Bunche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Bunche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 Bunche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia