5248 Bunche Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large fenced yard and storage shed located on a corner lot. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home with large windows. Come see the attractive home today! Section 8.