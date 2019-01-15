All apartments in Jacksonville
5228 Alpha Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

5228 Alpha Avenue

Location

5228 Alpha Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have any available units?
5228 Alpha Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5228 Alpha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Alpha Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Alpha Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue offer parking?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have a pool?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5228 Alpha Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5228 Alpha Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

