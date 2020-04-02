All apartments in Jacksonville
5223 ARCHERY AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5223 ARCHERY AVE

5223 Archery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5223 Archery Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated, fresh paint throughout, vinyl plank floors, eat in kitchen area, fenced back yard. Pets limited with non refundable fee.We do not accept Section 8 / Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have any available units?
5223 ARCHERY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have?
Some of 5223 ARCHERY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 ARCHERY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5223 ARCHERY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 ARCHERY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 ARCHERY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE offer parking?
No, 5223 ARCHERY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 ARCHERY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have a pool?
No, 5223 ARCHERY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have accessible units?
No, 5223 ARCHERY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 ARCHERY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 ARCHERY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
