5211 San Juan Ave

**AVAILABLE NOW**



This cozy San Juan duplex is available for immediate move-in! The house has just been updated with new flooring and new paint, stainless appliances, and new blinds.



This home is in a great location for NAS Jacksonville or anything on the west side of town, conveniently located by Blanding and Roosevelt Boulevards. House features a large back yard as well!



$25/mo for water.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



