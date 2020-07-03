All apartments in Jacksonville
5211 San Juan Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:35 AM

5211 San Juan Ave

5211 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5211 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
**AVAILABLE NOW**

This cozy San Juan duplex is available for immediate move-in! The house has just been updated with new flooring and new paint, stainless appliances, and new blinds.

This home is in a great location for NAS Jacksonville or anything on the west side of town, conveniently located by Blanding and Roosevelt Boulevards. House features a large back yard as well!

$25/mo for water.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 b255f3e4. Last update was on 2020-04-07

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 San Juan Ave have any available units?
5211 San Juan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 San Juan Ave have?
Some of 5211 San Juan Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5211 San Juan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 San Juan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5211 San Juan Ave offer parking?
No, 5211 San Juan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5211 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 San Juan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 5211 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5211 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 5211 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 San Juan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

