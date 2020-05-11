Rent Calculator
521 Talbot Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
521 Talbot Avenue
521 Talbot Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
521 Talbot Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - New paint / blinds / ceiling fans / carpet
(RLNE4600297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have any available units?
521 Talbot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 521 Talbot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 Talbot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Talbot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue offer parking?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Talbot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Talbot Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
