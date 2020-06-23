All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215

5201 Atlantic Blvd 215 · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Atlantic Blvd 215, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 32207 - 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215

BASE RENT..................................$825.00
ELECTRIC....................................JEA
WATER&SEWER..........................$27.00
GARBAGE.....................................$13.00

TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENT........$865.00

ST. NICK COLONIAL POINT (A RIVERFRONT COMMUNITY) (32207) Combination Living Room & Dining Room Wood Floors / Carpet Kitchen Equipped CH&A Downstairs with Screened Patio Stack-able Washer / Dryer Hookups Community Pool - Off Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4266104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have any available units?
5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have?
Some of 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 offer parking?
No, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 does not offer parking.
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have a pool?
Yes, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 has a pool.
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have accessible units?
No, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 does not have units with dishwashers.
