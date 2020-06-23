BASE RENT..................................$825.00 ELECTRIC....................................JEA WATER&SEWER..........................$27.00 GARBAGE.....................................$13.00
TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENT........$865.00
ST. NICK COLONIAL POINT (A RIVERFRONT COMMUNITY) (32207) Combination Living Room & Dining Room Wood Floors / Carpet Kitchen Equipped CH&A Downstairs with Screened Patio Stack-able Washer / Dryer Hookups Community Pool - Off Street Parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4266104)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 have any available units?
5201 ATLANTIC BLVD. #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.