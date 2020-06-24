All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

518 Ivy St

518 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 Ivy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home just north of Springfield.
Central Heat and Air. Range. Washer and Dryer Connect. Fenced in back yard. Open front porch.

New paint throughout interior of home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Ivy St have any available units?
518 Ivy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Ivy St have?
Some of 518 Ivy St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
518 Ivy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Ivy St pet-friendly?
No, 518 Ivy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 518 Ivy St offer parking?
No, 518 Ivy St does not offer parking.
Does 518 Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Ivy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Ivy St have a pool?
No, 518 Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 518 Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 518 Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Ivy St does not have units with dishwashers.
