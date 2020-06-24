518 Ivy St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

https://secure.rently.com/properties/954732?source=marketing



3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home just north of Springfield.

Central Heat and Air. Range. Washer and Dryer Connect. Fenced in back yard. Open front porch.



New paint throughout interior of home