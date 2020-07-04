All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

5168 COLUMBUS AVE

5168 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5168 Columbus Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Paxon

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT ON HUGE CORNER LOT. ROOF FOR RV OR BOAT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have any available units?
5168 COLUMBUS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have?
Some of 5168 COLUMBUS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5168 COLUMBUS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5168 COLUMBUS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5168 COLUMBUS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE offers parking.
Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have a pool?
No, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have accessible units?
No, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5168 COLUMBUS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5168 COLUMBUS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

