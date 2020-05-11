All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

515 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1260766

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms
--1,360 Square feet
--Parking with an attached garage
--Fireplace
--Central cooling system
--Carpet and Linoleum Vinyl Flooring
--Dogs and cats allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 East 60th Street have any available units?
515 East 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 East 60th Street have?
Some of 515 East 60th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 East 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 East 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 East 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 East 60th Street offers parking.
Does 515 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 515 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

