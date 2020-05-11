515 East 60th Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1260766



An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms

--1,360 Square feet

--Parking with an attached garage

--Fireplace

--Central cooling system

--Carpet and Linoleum Vinyl Flooring

--Dogs and cats allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.