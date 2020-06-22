All apartments in Jacksonville
515 East 55th Street
515 55th St E · No Longer Available
Location

515 55th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 East 55th Street have any available units?
515 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 515 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 East 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 East 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 East 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
