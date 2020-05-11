Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5149 Banshee Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5149 Banshee Ave
5149 Banshee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5149 Banshee Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent
Area Schools
K-5: Timucuan Elementary
6-8: J.E.B. Stuart Middle
9-12: Westside High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have any available units?
5149 Banshee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5149 Banshee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Banshee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Banshee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave offer parking?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have a pool?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5149 Banshee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5149 Banshee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
