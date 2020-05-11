All apartments in Jacksonville
5142 BANSHEE AVE
5142 BANSHEE AVE

5142 Banshee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5142 Banshee Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have any available units?
5142 BANSHEE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have?
Some of 5142 BANSHEE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 BANSHEE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5142 BANSHEE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 BANSHEE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5142 BANSHEE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE offer parking?
No, 5142 BANSHEE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 BANSHEE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have a pool?
No, 5142 BANSHEE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have accessible units?
No, 5142 BANSHEE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 BANSHEE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5142 BANSHEE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
