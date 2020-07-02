All apartments in Jacksonville
5137 South Pines Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:27 PM

5137 South Pines Drive

5137 South Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5137 South Pines Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Englewood Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 South Pines Drive have any available units?
5137 South Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 South Pines Drive have?
Some of 5137 South Pines Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 South Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5137 South Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 South Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 South Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5137 South Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5137 South Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 5137 South Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 South Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 South Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 5137 South Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5137 South Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 5137 South Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 South Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 South Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

