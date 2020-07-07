All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

5110 Dostie Dr S

5110 Dostie Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Dostie Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/430b73102c ----
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1,348.00 Sq. Ft. - you\'re surely going to fall in love with this red brick home! This spacious home features a large yard, appliances, & washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have any available units?
5110 Dostie Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5110 Dostie Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Dostie Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Dostie Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5110 Dostie Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S offer parking?
No, 5110 Dostie Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Dostie Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have a pool?
No, 5110 Dostie Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have accessible units?
No, 5110 Dostie Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Dostie Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Dostie Dr S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5110 Dostie Dr S has units with air conditioning.

