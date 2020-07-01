5105 HANCOCK RD

PERFECT HOME FOR FAMILY WITH LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD!! 3BR/1BA TOTALLY REDONE INSIDE WITH NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, LUXURY VINYL PLANK AND NICE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE/WORKSHOP.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
