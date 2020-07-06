All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5101 Main St N. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5101 Main St N. - 3
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

5101 Main St N. - 3

5101 N Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5101 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Panama Park

Amenities

some paid utils
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Efficiency Available 150.00 per week
400 Deposit
Utilities included
Furnished
No Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have any available units?
5101 Main St N. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have?
Some of 5101 Main St N. - 3's amenities include some paid utils, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Main St N. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Main St N. - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Main St N. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 offer parking?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have a pool?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia