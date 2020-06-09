Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5101 Main St N. - 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
5101 Main St N. - 3
5101 Main St N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Location
5101 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Panama Park
Amenities
some paid utils
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Efficiency Available 150.00 per week
400 Deposit
Utilities included
Furnished
No Stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have any available units?
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have?
Some of 5101 Main St N. - 3's amenities include some paid utils, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5101 Main St N. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Main St N. - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Main St N. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 offer parking?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have a pool?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Main St N. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Main St N. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
