Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5069 Princely Avenue
5069 Princely Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5069 Princely Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Home is available for rent. Section 8/HUD Accepted. home does not come with a refrigerator.
Area Schools:
PK-6- Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary School
6-8- Jean Ribault Middle School
9-12- Jean Ribault High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5069 Princely Avenue have any available units?
5069 Princely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5069 Princely Avenue have?
Some of 5069 Princely Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5069 Princely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Princely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Princely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5069 Princely Avenue offer parking?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5069 Princely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Princely Avenue have a pool?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5069 Princely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Princely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5069 Princely Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
