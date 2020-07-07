All apartments in Jacksonville
5059 French Street

5059 French Street · No Longer Available
Location

5059 French Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and receive half off of your rent, on the second full month! Hurry and apply since this special won't last long.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 French Street have any available units?
5059 French Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5059 French Street currently offering any rent specials?
5059 French Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 French Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 French Street is pet friendly.
Does 5059 French Street offer parking?
No, 5059 French Street does not offer parking.
Does 5059 French Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 French Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 French Street have a pool?
Yes, 5059 French Street has a pool.
Does 5059 French Street have accessible units?
No, 5059 French Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 French Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 French Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5059 French Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5059 French Street does not have units with air conditioning.

