CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES - Property Id: 170579
CALL TODAY (904)554-1630 or (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!! This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $1100 and deposit $1100. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application approval. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170579 Property Id 170579
(RLNE5569035)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5053 PORTSMOUTH AVE have any available units?
5053 PORTSMOUTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.