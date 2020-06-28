All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5052 Lourcey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5052 Lourcey Rd
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

5052 Lourcey Rd

5052 Lourcey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5052 Lourcey Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$900.00/mo, $250.00 security deposit. Cable ($25), electric ($25), heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water are included. Call Rose at 904-738-2323. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have any available units?
5052 Lourcey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5052 Lourcey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5052 Lourcey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5052 Lourcey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5052 Lourcey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5052 Lourcey Rd offers parking.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5052 Lourcey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have a pool?
No, 5052 Lourcey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have accessible units?
No, 5052 Lourcey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5052 Lourcey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5052 Lourcey Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5052 Lourcey Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia