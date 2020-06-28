5052 Lourcey Rd

$900.00/mo, $250.00 security deposit. Cable ($25), electric ($25), heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water are included. Call Rose at 904-738-2323. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
