Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
505 E 58TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 E 58TH ST

505 58th St E · No Longer Available
Location

505 58th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E 58TH ST have any available units?
505 E 58TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E 58TH ST have?
Some of 505 E 58TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E 58TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
505 E 58TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E 58TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E 58TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 505 E 58TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 505 E 58TH ST offers parking.
Does 505 E 58TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E 58TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E 58TH ST have a pool?
No, 505 E 58TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 505 E 58TH ST have accessible units?
No, 505 E 58TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E 58TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E 58TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
