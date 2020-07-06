505 BRUNSWICK RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Available NOW!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with Good size backyard. Features include: large master bedroom with master bath, large walk in closet, Car port, wood & tile floors throughout house. Ready to move in now.