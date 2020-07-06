All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 505 BRUNSWICK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
505 BRUNSWICK RD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

505 BRUNSWICK RD

505 Brunswick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

505 Brunswick Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available NOW!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with Good size backyard. Features include: large master bedroom with master bath, large walk in closet, Car port, wood & tile floors throughout house. Ready to move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have any available units?
505 BRUNSWICK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have?
Some of 505 BRUNSWICK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 BRUNSWICK RD currently offering any rent specials?
505 BRUNSWICK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 BRUNSWICK RD pet-friendly?
No, 505 BRUNSWICK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD offer parking?
Yes, 505 BRUNSWICK RD offers parking.
Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 BRUNSWICK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have a pool?
No, 505 BRUNSWICK RD does not have a pool.
Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have accessible units?
No, 505 BRUNSWICK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 505 BRUNSWICK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 BRUNSWICK RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia