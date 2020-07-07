All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

5044 Walcott Ave.

5044 Walcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Walcott Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99271620a0 ---- Renovated home with a carport and fenced in yard. New carpet with washer/dryer hookup! Window units and baseboard heat will be provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Walcott Ave. have any available units?
5044 Walcott Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Walcott Ave. have?
Some of 5044 Walcott Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Walcott Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Walcott Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Walcott Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Walcott Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5044 Walcott Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Walcott Ave. offers parking.
Does 5044 Walcott Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Walcott Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Walcott Ave. have a pool?
No, 5044 Walcott Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Walcott Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5044 Walcott Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Walcott Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Walcott Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

