Home
Jacksonville, FL
504 E 64TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
504 E 64TH ST
504 64th St E
No Longer Available
Location
504 64th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated, new floors, new kitchen, new hot water heater, new paint. Large covered deck. Monthly income must be at least 2325.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 E 64TH ST have any available units?
504 E 64TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 504 E 64TH ST have?
Some of 504 E 64TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 504 E 64TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
504 E 64TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E 64TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 504 E 64TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 504 E 64TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 504 E 64TH ST offers parking.
Does 504 E 64TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 E 64TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E 64TH ST have a pool?
No, 504 E 64TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 504 E 64TH ST have accessible units?
No, 504 E 64TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E 64TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 E 64TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
