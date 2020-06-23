Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
5039 DONCASTER AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5039 DONCASTER AVE
5039 Doncaster Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5039 Doncaster Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newer paint, - New carpeting will be put in. newer bathrooms, even a new kitchen sink! Large shady backyard. Gated large backyard. AC and water heater are less than 2 years old!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have any available units?
5039 DONCASTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have?
Some of 5039 DONCASTER AVE's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5039 DONCASTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5039 DONCASTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 DONCASTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE offer parking?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have a pool?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 DONCASTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 DONCASTER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
