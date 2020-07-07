All apartments in Jacksonville
5033 Locksley Ave

5033 Locksley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Locksley Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath gem! Features AC, fridge, stove, washer/dryer connections, detached shed, large backyard, & a HUGE bonus room! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Locksley Ave have any available units?
5033 Locksley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Locksley Ave have?
Some of 5033 Locksley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Locksley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Locksley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Locksley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Locksley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Locksley Ave offer parking?
No, 5033 Locksley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5033 Locksley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Locksley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Locksley Ave have a pool?
No, 5033 Locksley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Locksley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5033 Locksley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Locksley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Locksley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

