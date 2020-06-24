Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
5033 FULHAM RD S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5033 FULHAM RD S
5033 Fulham Road South
No Longer Available
Location
5033 Fulham Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
Wide-plank cherry hardwood floors.Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath areas. Fenced backyard. One-car garage. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great room, Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S have any available units?
5033 FULHAM RD S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5033 FULHAM RD S have?
Some of 5033 FULHAM RD S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5033 FULHAM RD S currently offering any rent specials?
5033 FULHAM RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 FULHAM RD S pet-friendly?
No, 5033 FULHAM RD S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S offer parking?
Yes, 5033 FULHAM RD S offers parking.
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 FULHAM RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S have a pool?
No, 5033 FULHAM RD S does not have a pool.
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S have accessible units?
No, 5033 FULHAM RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 FULHAM RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 FULHAM RD S has units with dishwashers.
