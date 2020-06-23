All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

5015 GREENWAY DR

5015 Greenway Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Greenway Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3br/2Ba home with tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Extra large lot. Great floor plan for entertaining. One car carport with lots of extra room for parking. . Large open patio in the back. Conveniently located to NAS Jax and across the street from the Ortega Hills Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 GREENWAY DR have any available units?
5015 GREENWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 GREENWAY DR have?
Some of 5015 GREENWAY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 GREENWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
5015 GREENWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 GREENWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 5015 GREENWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5015 GREENWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 5015 GREENWAY DR offers parking.
Does 5015 GREENWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 GREENWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 GREENWAY DR have a pool?
No, 5015 GREENWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 5015 GREENWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 5015 GREENWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 GREENWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 GREENWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
