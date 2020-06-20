5009 RIVER BEND DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Meticulous 3 story townhome in desirable Old San Jose on the River. First floor with office, shaft for future elevator and bedroom w/full bath. 2nd floor Kitchen with granite, custom cabinetry and SS appliances opens to great room and dining area. Separate living/bonus room with outside wrap around porch. Master and en suite bedroom on 3rd floor. California closets in both bedrooms. Custom blinds throughout home. End unit with plenty of sunlight. Guard-gated community with private access boat slips, pool, fitness center and more - all on the St Johns River. What a lifestyle!