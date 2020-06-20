All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5009 RIVER BEND DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5009 RIVER BEND DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:49 AM

5009 RIVER BEND DR

5009 River Bend Dr · (904) 629-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Miramar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5009 River Bend Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Meticulous 3 story townhome in desirable Old San Jose on the River. First floor with office, shaft for future elevator and bedroom w/full bath. 2nd floor Kitchen with granite, custom cabinetry and SS appliances opens to great room and dining area. Separate living/bonus room with outside wrap around porch. Master and en suite bedroom on 3rd floor. California closets in both bedrooms. Custom blinds throughout home. End unit with plenty of sunlight. Guard-gated community with private access boat slips, pool, fitness center and more - all on the St Johns River. What a lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have any available units?
5009 RIVER BEND DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have?
Some of 5009 RIVER BEND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 RIVER BEND DR currently offering any rent specials?
5009 RIVER BEND DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 RIVER BEND DR pet-friendly?
No, 5009 RIVER BEND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR offer parking?
No, 5009 RIVER BEND DR does not offer parking.
Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 RIVER BEND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have a pool?
Yes, 5009 RIVER BEND DR has a pool.
Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have accessible units?
No, 5009 RIVER BEND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 RIVER BEND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 RIVER BEND DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5009 RIVER BEND DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity