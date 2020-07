Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym pool bike storage hot tub yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

5 Thousand Town is Nestled in the heart of the St. John’s Town Center; you will be in walking distance to over a 150 retail stores and restaurants. Our non-smoking community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our modern apartment homes boast desirable features including air conditioning, 10 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, glass-enclosed showers with rainfall shower heads and USB charging outlets. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in our resort-style pool and spa or head to our 1,800-square foot fitness studio with yoga and spin room. Experience the breath-taking views on our landscaped roof-top terrace complete with fire pits and Sky Lounge. Your four-legged family member will love our dog park and Groom Room. We also accept large dogs! Come visit us at 5 Thousand Town today for your own personal tour!