4998 Key Lime Dr 301, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Baymeadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Southside - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Southside near St. Johns Towncenter and quick access to JTB and I95 . Stainless appliances and solid surface countertops in the kitchen . Split floorpan . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy . Community is gated with a pool and hottub.
(RLNE5386907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have any available units?
4998 Key Lime Dr #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.