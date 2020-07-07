All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4998 Key Lime Dr #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4998 Key Lime Dr #301
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

4998 Key Lime Dr #301

4998 Key Lime Dr 301 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4998 Key Lime Dr 301, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Southside - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Southside near St. Johns Towncenter and quick access to JTB and I95 . Stainless appliances and solid surface countertops in the kitchen . Split floorpan . Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy . Community is gated with a pool and hottub.

(RLNE5386907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have any available units?
4998 Key Lime Dr #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have?
Some of 4998 Key Lime Dr #301's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 currently offering any rent specials?
4998 Key Lime Dr #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 is pet friendly.
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 offer parking?
No, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 does not offer parking.
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have a pool?
Yes, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 has a pool.
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have accessible units?
No, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4998 Key Lime Dr #301 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia