Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4963 Rathbone Drive

4963 Rathbone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4963 Rathbone Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE MARCH 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, major highways, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, Private Pool, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomere
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4963 Rathbone Drive have any available units?
4963 Rathbone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4963 Rathbone Drive have?
Some of 4963 Rathbone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4963 Rathbone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4963 Rathbone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4963 Rathbone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4963 Rathbone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4963 Rathbone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4963 Rathbone Drive offers parking.
Does 4963 Rathbone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4963 Rathbone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4963 Rathbone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4963 Rathbone Drive has a pool.
Does 4963 Rathbone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4963 Rathbone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4963 Rathbone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4963 Rathbone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
