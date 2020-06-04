4958 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access

Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond. Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dinning.