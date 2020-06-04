All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4958 KEY LIME DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4958 KEY LIME DR
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:07 PM

4958 KEY LIME DR

4958 Key Lime Dr · (904) 814-1458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4958 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Summer Key is a Key West style condominium community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Nature trails throughout the community with each building backing up to either a wooded area or pond. Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Minutes away from I-95, I-295, excellent shopping, and superb dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4958 KEY LIME DR has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 KEY LIME DR have?
Some of 4958 KEY LIME DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 KEY LIME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4958 KEY LIME DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 KEY LIME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4958 KEY LIME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4958 KEY LIME DR offer parking?
No, 4958 KEY LIME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4958 KEY LIME DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4958 KEY LIME DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 KEY LIME DR have a pool?
Yes, 4958 KEY LIME DR has a pool.
Does 4958 KEY LIME DR have accessible units?
No, 4958 KEY LIME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 KEY LIME DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 KEY LIME DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4958 KEY LIME DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity