Beautifully maintained home in the established Brierwood neighborhood. 3/2 with living room, family room, den plus an office or bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Neutral paint. Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have any available units?
4940 BRIGHTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.