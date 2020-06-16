All apartments in Jacksonville
4940 BRIGHTON DR
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

4940 BRIGHTON DR

4940 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Brighton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained home in the established Brierwood neighborhood. 3/2 with living room, family room, den plus an office or bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Neutral paint. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have any available units?
4940 BRIGHTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have?
Some of 4940 BRIGHTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 BRIGHTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4940 BRIGHTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 BRIGHTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 4940 BRIGHTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR offer parking?
No, 4940 BRIGHTON DR does not offer parking.
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 BRIGHTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have a pool?
No, 4940 BRIGHTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have accessible units?
No, 4940 BRIGHTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 BRIGHTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 BRIGHTON DR has units with dishwashers.

